Building firm applies to change previously approved north-east housing scheme

Plans have been lodged to make changes to a housing development near a north-east village.

Colaren Homes secured permission to build the scheme on a field near Rathen three years ago.

Drawings show ten new homes would be constructed on a space near the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road.

Each of the houses would feature three bedrooms and the development’s blueprints also includes a new road as well as a public space for residents.

Fraserburgh-based firm Ecotech Architecture have submitted the proposals on behalf of Colaren Homes.

Documents said the latest application was to change the house of types at six of the plots.

Plans for the scheme were originally given the green light by council bosses in May 2017.

Colaren Homes is based in Fraserburgh and has house building projects across the north-east.