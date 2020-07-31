TV show producers on the hunt for north-east residents looking to move to the countryside

BBC producers are on the hunt for north-east residents who want to relocate to the countryside to take part in a new show.

Wanted: The Simple Life gives a diverse mix of families, couples and others who want to leave behind the city the chance to taste a slice of life in the countryside or by the coast.

Executive producer Paul Connolly said: “An increasing number of people are leaving behind the stresses of the city for a new life in the country or by the coast.

“But what they don’t always consider are the potential challenges this presents like the work opportunities there, whether their other half is as keen on the move as they are and how the kids will deal with such a big change.

“This series will give them an opportunity to explore both the pros and the cons of the move before they make such a life-changing decision.”

The series wants to hear from those who are seriously considering making a move from the big smoke in the near to medium future, and are looking for help and guidance with making that decision.

To apply to take part email wantedthesimplelife@bbc.co.uk or go to www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/wanted-the-simple-life