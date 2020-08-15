Band records single in homage to iconic city bar and music venue

An Aberdeen-based acoustic duo have released their latest single as a tribute to one of the city’s most popular music venues.

Whisky Por Favor, which is made up of Spanish singer and guitarist Javier Buron and Scottish guitarist Innes Cardno, wrote and recorded the song as a homage to the Blue Lamp on Gallowgate.

Whisky Por Favor – The Heart of Aberdeen Here's our new single, very different from what we usually do, more like Scottish folk and sung in English! We wanted to pay homage to Sandy and everyone at The Blue Lamp for all they did for the music scene in the last 70 years. No doubt that this was the heart of Aberdeen. We hope that everyone who ever stepped in the Lampy enjoys this tune and, hopefully, we will be able to see it open again. And of course, thanks to Jamie Hughes for his beatiful fiddle. Feel free to share! Posted by Whisky Por Favor on Thursday, 13 August 2020

In a post on Facebook, the pair wrote: “We wanted to pay homage to Sandy and everyone at The Blue Lamp for all they did for the music scene in the last 70 years.

“No doubt that this was the heart of Aberdeen.

“We hope that everyone who ever stepped in the Lampy enjoys this tune and, hopefully, we will be able to see it open again.”

The song also features fiddle-player Jamie Hughes.