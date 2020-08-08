Baa-rmy virtual camp organised to mark merging of Girlguiding Aberdeen and Shetland

Girlguiding Aberdeen has announced it will be holding a virtual camp to mark the occasion of its merger with Girlguiding Shetland.

The two counties will be combined into one in an effort to bring “more opportunities” to their girls and adult volunteers.

Girlguiding volunteers from Aberdeen and Shetland have organised the Big Sheep Sleepover, a 24-hour ‘camp at home’ for Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers, as well as their families.

The programme for the sheep-themed event will include a virtual campfire and camp cooking, as well as some special ‘championsheeps’ for the participants.

The camp, which aims to help girls stay connected and access the benefits of guiding safely during the coronavirus crisis, will take place between August 22 and 23.

Members can register for the event by emailing bigsheepsleepover@girlguidingaberdeen.org.uk