Applications open for Aberdeenshire food security fund

Applications for a new fund supporting projects tackling food security in Aberdeenshire are now being accepted.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Community Food Fund has been developed as a direct reaction to issues resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused a sharp rise in the use of food banks.

North Aberdeenshire Foodbank recently reported a 75% increase in the number of people fed from the start of April to mid-May, compared to the same period last year – a 69% increase in adults and a 90% increase in children.

Ellon and District has posted the largest increase in food support with a 540% rise.

The fund will provide money to community or resilience groups tackling food security, and will not be available to individuals or private organisations operating as a business for profit.

Applications to the Aberdeenshire Community Food Fund will be assessed by the local area manager’s office and funds will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

If approved, funds will be awarded within 20 working days of the application being made.

For information on the criteria and to submit an application, visit https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/funding/community-resilience-covid-19/#apply