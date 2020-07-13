Appeal for north-east BPD sufferers to join online support group

Participants of an online mental health group are appealing for individuals suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) in the north-east to join.

BPD Support Aberdeen was set up in a bid to get more sufferers talking about their feelings, emotions and struggles, allowing participants to speak about the issues they face on a daily basis.

It also allows members to make friends, seek helpful advice, discuss appropriate coping methods and get to know fellow sufferers across the city and shire.

The group hosts regular Zoom meetings in order to welcome newcomers and introduce them to other members.

For more information or to query about newcomer meetings, visit BPD Support Aberdeen on Facebook.