Appeal for mothers to join north-east support group

Participants of an online group are appealing for mothers of children with additional support needs in the north-east to join.

Child Development Support Group Grampian was set up by Lyn McAllister in a bid to get more women talking about their feelings, emotions and struggles of becoming a new mother.

The group allows participants to speak about the issues they face on a daily basis – which may include the feeling of isolation – as well as make friends, seek helpful advice, discuss appropriate coping methods and get to know fellow mothers of children with additional support needs across the city and shire.

It will also begin running monthly meets again at venues including Duthie Park, BECS – Inclusive Soft Play Centre and Jump In Adventure Park.

Lyn launched the support group in June last year. To find out more information, visit Child Development Support Group Grampian on Facebook.