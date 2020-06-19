Annual north-east wedding exhibition to run online

A north-east wedding exhibition is returning this year – virtually.

AC Wedding & Events’ annual Wedding Showcase will run online on Sunday, June 28 from noon to 4pm, allowing brides and grooms to browse a variety of products from the comforts of their home.

The event, which is free to attend, will give people an insight to local wedding suppliers including Norwood Hall, Irene Wilson Hair, Tartan Touch, Iska Birnie Photography and Fireworx Scotland.

It will also allow viewers to listen to speakers including HJC Styling and St James’s Place Wealth Management, who will be showcasing their products and services, and sharing wedding tips and useful advice.

For more information, email: info@acweddingsandevents.com or call 07702 464874.

Alternatively, visit the Wedding Showcase’s events page.