Activities for all the family offered as part of Aberdeenshire Winter Words initiative

Live Life Aberdeenshire has launched its annual Winter Words initiative with a range of activities for all the family and all abilities.

The Winter Words initiative is known as being purely a libraries-based event. However this year physical and cultural activities are included, widening the offer.

It has been designed to allow local communities the chance to take part in free activity supporting their overall health and wellbeing as we go through the winter months.

Participants can check off the activities they complete in a journey log and, once they have completed eight, are entitled to enter a prize draw. There is no maximum amount on the number of times a member of the public can take part.

Activities include requesting a Book Bundle from your local Click and Collect library, and downloading eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers, eMagazines and music.

There are also arts and crafts and aquarium-related activities.

People can get involved individually, together as a family or a group of friends to keep occupied during the winter months, with the initiative ending next year on Saturday March 27.

To take part, visit the Live Life @ Home web page, register and download an activity log to record your journey.

For further information on the initiative, visit livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk