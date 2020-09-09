Aberdeenshire residents invited to take a tour of rendering facility

Residents, farmers and councillors are being invited to take a tour of a rendering facility in Kintore.

Leo Group, the owner and operator of Scot Proteins, is hosting an open day at its Cottown site on Wednesday, October 7 from 12 noon until 3pm.

Attendees will have the chance to liaise with staff, find out about the rendering process, the raw materials received and how the finished product is made.

Cassie Irving, Leo Group’s PR manager, said: “After hosting a successful open day last year, we are keen to continue engaging with residents and councillors.

“Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic this has been delayed slightly but we are pleased we are now able to welcome people on a tour of our site once again, albeit socially distanced.

“We play a critical role in the Scottish meat and agricultural industries and our partnership with Douglasbrae only cements this further.

“This event will give people the opportunity to learn about the important work Leo Group does in this sector as well as the chance to ask questions and address any concerns.”

To confirm your attendance, email douglasbrae@scotproteins.co.uk to arrange a timeslot and relevant PPE.