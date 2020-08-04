North-east council looking for help with grass cutting

Aberdeenshire Council has said it is keen to hear from local groups who may be willing to assist as it confronts the daunting task of working through its grass-cutting backlog.

Work on the local authority’s grassy areas resumed in June as restrictions began to ease, and landscape services have already completed work at a number of sites.

Much work still remains to be done, however – particularly across general open areas and within the school estate, which is being prioritised ahead of the return to school on August 12.

Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, the council collaborated with several local groups to manage soft landscaping in communities across Aberdeenshire, with some of those partnerships beginning to be re-established.

However, the authority is now encouraging groups or individuals who wish to get involved in their local area, whether at a school site or by ‘adopting’ a floral display in a town, to get in touch.

Anyone keen to offer support can contact the council at greenspace@aberdeenshire.gov.uk