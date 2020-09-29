Aberdeenshire Council undertakes Crown Estate funding consultation

Aberdeenshire Council is consulting stakeholders on their priorities for the use of Crown Estate Scotland Funding in the north-east.

Crown Estate Scotland generates income from marine assets including aquaculture, offshore renewables, moorings, and other coastal income.

The council receives a proportion of this income annually to be used for a coastal benefit such as support for local projects or initiatives and, while the level of funding varies by year, an average of £385,000 has been received to-date.

As part of the council’s development of future policy for the use of this funding from 2021 onwards, the input is being sought from communities, businesses, and other stakeholders on priorities for this funding.

The results of the consultation will be summarised in a report for consideration by councillors in January.

An online questionnaire is now open for comments until October 16 and can be accessed by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MLF2GTY

An online workshop will also be held in each of the council’s administrative areas with a coastline in October.

If you have not received a direct email invitation and would like to participate in an event, contact coastalcommunities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk stating which of the four events you would like to attend.