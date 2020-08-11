Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on proposed new Ellon path

A survey has been launched to collect feedback from the public on a proposed shared-use cycle and pedestrian path in Ellon.

Aberdeenshire Council, which is behind the plans, is hoping the survey will help develop a better understanding of any changes to travel patterns that have occurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed path would be placed through Caroline’s Well Woods, to create a 200-metre link between homes in the north of Ellon and the town centre.

It would not require the felling of any mature trees, and would also be at a gradient of 5% – a design requirement for all wheeled users.

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We appreciate that Covid-19 has changed commuting for many residents. With this survey, we hope to gain a better understanding of these changes and how they have affected travel patterns in the Ellon community.

“I encourage the public to provide their feedback on this proposal so we can continue to develop safe and efficient travel routes for all residents.”

The survey closes at the end of this month, and can be found at tinyurl.com/yyvj5eoz