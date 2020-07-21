Aberdeenshire Council begins reopening synthetic pitches

Aberdeenshire Council has begun to reopen synthetic pitches across the north-east.

Customers can now book a space on synthetic pitches in areas including Banff, Peterhead, Turriff, Alford, Mearns and Macduff

There will be strict control measures in place, including a requirement for all participants to be recorded prior to admission onto a pitch, enhanced sanitisation of goals and social distancing measures to be followed by anyone using the pitch.

Groups of up to 15 may take part and for those aged 17 and under there is no limit on the number of households permitted to play.

For those aged 18 and over groups will be limited to a maximum of 5 households.

Customers are required to book and pay for their session in advance.

The lead person should book a slot which can be done by visiting https://bit.ly/2OrNGrY

Full details of requirements will be sent to customers once a booking has been made, or you can view them now by visiting https://bit.ly/2WqhY2M