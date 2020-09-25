Aberdeen’s third sector interface encourages people to get involved with Challenge Poverty Week

Aberdeen’s third sector interface is encouraging people in the north-east to get involved with Challenge Poverty Week 2020.

ACVO is asking people to educate themselves on issues around poverty, sign petitions, and write a letter to their political representatives.

Challenge Poverty Week runs from October 5 to October 11 and aims to highlight the reality of poverty and challenge the stereotypes.

A spokeswoman for ACVO said: “Even before the pandemic, poverty was already too high and rising. These last few months have created a storm, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. It has caused exceptional damage to people’s livelihoods, income, and wellbeing – and is pulling even more families under.

“Challenge Poverty Week continues to be an opportunity for us all to raise a unified voice against poverty, build awareness and support for solutions to poverty and help stop the stigma of living on a low income.

“Reading plays a crucial part in shaping our values and understanding and it might not seem much but signing petitions can make a huge difference.

“Write a letter to your political representatives and post or email your plea to your local MSPs and MP. The more that elected representatives hear about our belief in the need to solve poverty the better.”

To find out more, visit www.acvo.org.uk/poverty