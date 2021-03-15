Aberdeen university offers course to Japanese students

An Aberdeen university is strengthening its international links with a new online course for Japanese student.

Robert Gordon University is working with students from Kobe City for the virtual scheme.

It is an evolution of the Kobe City Government-funded summer school which has run since 2018, but was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The initiative designed to highlight opportunities of working within the ocean industry and expand the students’ international experience.

Normally delivered face to face over two weeks, the new virtual programme has been designed to be delivered in smaller sessions over a longer period to allow students the flexibility to fully benefit from the programme.

The five-week course will consist of live and pre-recorded lectures and question and answer sessions featuring industry experts covering a range of topics such as energy transition, renewable energy, innovation and Scottish culture.

It also provides the students with the opportunity to practice their English language skills through participation in live workshops with academic staff, and interactions with RGU students where they will get to learn more about what it is like to be a student at RGU and in Aberdeen.

RGU Associate vice-principal, business and economic development, Donella Beaton said: “Kobe City Government is an important partner for RGU and we are pleased that we have been able to further strengthen this partnership by offering an alternative solution in order to deliver this important programme during the pandemic.

“I’m delighted both with the enthusiastic response of the RGU team to the challenge and the ongoing trust shown in us by Kobe City Government. These international relationships will be critically important as we collectively address climate change challenges and are milestones in the lead up to COP26.”