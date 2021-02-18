Aberdeen University group takes on challenge to provide life-changing support to students

Members of an Aberdeen University group are taking part in a challenge that will provide life-changing support to its students.

Running throughout February, the university’s 525 Challenge is aiming to raise funds for students suffering financial hardship due to the pandemic as part of its Covid-19 525 Bursary Fund.

The 525 Bursary Fund was set up in response to the devastating impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on students.

The university has already been able to support over 200 students with a 525 Bursary but there are still students in desperate need of financial help.

Members of the alumni relations and development trust team are currently participating in the challenge, which requires them to take on 525 or 52.5 miles over the 28-day period to raise £100 each.

Katrina Allan, head of alumni relations and regular giving at the university, said: “I’m taking part in the 525 Challenge because I’m really passionate about supporting our students of today.

“The Covid-19 525 Bursary Fund has a special role to play in that during these challenging times, so I want to do whatever I can to help.

“I’m also taking part to give my well-being a boost because, like many, it’s taken a real hit since March 2020.

“My personal challenge is to get outside and complete at least 5250 steps every day, which doesn’t sound a lot, but between work, childcare, home-schooling my eldest, and a curious toddler who wants to stop and inspect every little thing they come across when we go for a walk, these days I barely hit 4000.

“I’m hopeful that the 525 Challenge will put me back on track when it comes to taking care of my physical and mental health.”

