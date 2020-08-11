Aberdeen teenagers selected as Young Ambassadors by sportscotland

Two teenagers from Aberdeen are among the latest cohort of sportscotland Young Ambassadors.

Kirsty Davidson, 16, and Bradley McAllister, 17, have been named among the 32-strong team who will help develop resources and training to influence new and existing Young Ambassadors for the year ahead, as well as supporting those delivering local sport.

Kirsty, who goes to Bridge of Don Academy, said: “I hope that the new Young Ambassadors can take everything they learn for us and go back to their schools with new skills and ideas.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Oldmachar Academy pupil Bradley said: “I’m really pleased to be part of the delivery team.

“I hope to inspire and help the Young Ambassadors by giving them as much guidance as I can on their journey.”

Each year, sportscotland chooses two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland to act as Young Ambassadors and promote sport in their schools, clubs and local communities.

Since the programme launched in 2012, there have been more than 5,000 Young Ambassadors in Scotland.