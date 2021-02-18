Aberdeen tech company develops industry-first global offshore safety app

An Aberdeen-based technology company has developed a ground-breaking app to optimise safety observations across the energy sector.

Launched by intelligent digital solutions specialists Fennex, the digital solution was created by combining artificial intelligence and machine learning.

It has been successfully deployed across the offshore global fleet of international drilling contractor Noble Holding Corporation Plc (Noble).

The app-based Behavioural Based Safety Solution (BBSSTM) is a cloud-based intuitive platform that provides live visual dashboards and intelligent analytics tools to aid decision-making and improve operational performance.

Fennex teamed up with Noble to launch it, and a team of digital specialists carried out the work to fully digitalise Noble’s safety observation program in just 12 weeks.

Fennex managing director, Adrian Brown, said: “We are delighted to partner with a forward-thinking organisation such as Noble which recognises technology adoption as vital to improve safety and efficiency in operations.

“The secure BBSSTM solution was built keeping scale and agility in mind, establishing clear specific challenges and addressing them completely, while allowing innovative strategies for a successful rapid deployment across the global fleet.

“Over the last year, we have seen many of our customers prioritise the use of innovative technologies to cultivate a culture of continuous improvement, and drive efficiencies across their business landscape.

“Artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation are fast becoming common place within our customers solutions, as they experience the real benefits that such elements can bring when effectively applied.”

The solution included both an app for mobile phone and tablet use offshore and a paper card, specifically designed for conversion to digital data using machine learning.

Initial results have shown increased participation by employees, improved data analysis and significant time savings.

Barry Quinn, HSE director at Noble, added: “The safety observation system is considered a key aspect of Noble’s HSE management system execution and developing a robust digital solution that fully aligns with our own corporate HSE system was critical to its success.

“We are excited to be early adopters of this ground-breaking solution, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Fennex to leverage the power of digital technologies to transform the way we operate.

“The ease as to which users can enter an observation from cards, phones, tablets or desktops has made ‘observations’ attractive again and appeals to our digitally astute workforce.

“The data, digital reports, trends and analysis from a real-time system mean we are able to improve and get ahead of issues before they become lagging indicators.

“Having such an innovative tool that works for our offshore teams, customers and contractors is a significant asset and advantage for any high hazard industry.”

For more information, visit www.fennex.net