Aberdeen Tattoo Show rescheduled for spring this year

A tattoo convention is set to return to the city this spring after being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Tattoo Show will see hundreds of artists from all over Scotland and Europe showcase their skills and work at The Beach Ballroom on Beach Promenade.

Hosted by Reign in Blood Tattoo Shop – based on Holburn Street in Aberdeen – the event will give guests the opportunity to receive both tattoos and piercings. It was originally set to take place last August.

Live entertainment, music, competitions, and delicious food and drink for all ages will also be on offer throughout the two-day convention.

It will be the first tattoo convention to take place in Aberdeen since 2015 and the event has received a lot of interest to-date.

The Aberdeen Tattoo Show will run from 10am on Saturday, April 10 to 9pm on Sunday, April 11 and plenty of safety measures will be in place.

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased online. They will be available at the Reign in Blood studio on Holborn Street when Covid-19 restrictions allow the venue to reopen.

Tickets will be sold right up until the dates of the show, but prices may vary.

It costs £25 for a day ticket and £40 for the full weekend when purchased online, tickets purchased on the day are priced at £30.