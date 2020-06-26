Aberdeen Sports Village prepares to make redundancies amid Covid-19 pandemic

Aberdeen Sports Village is preparing to make redundancies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The multi-million-pound facility’s chief executive Duncan Sinclair issued a video message outlining the plans.

Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) has been closed since March 20 and has the doors have remained shut since.

Some workers at the Linksfield Road facility have been kept on through the UK government’s furlough scheme.

It is not known how many jobs are at risk.

In his video message to staff Mr Sinclair said the impact of Covid-19 on the charity was “significant” and they were preparing to make some “unpalatable decisions”.

He said: “Unfortunately, the restructuring exercise will mean that some positions will be potentially at risk of redundancy.

“ASV will make sure we maintain the talent we have amassed over the years.

“You do not need me to tell you of the damage this pandemic has brought on people’s lives, our freedoms and our economy.

“The impact on ASV is significant. It will survive but not without having to make some very tough and unpalatable decisions that will in turn have an impact on our staff.

“Once we have firm proposals in place ASV fully intends to engage and consult on the new structure with each and every one of you.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Sports Village said they must “adapt” and they have to “remain financially viable”.

He said: “Aberdeen Sports Village has been focused on safeguarding the organisation and our team during the recent challenging months, utilising every option available to us, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to help us navigate the financial impact of the global pandemic.

“As we work towards a phased reopening we will have to adapt operations to meet Scottish Government guidelines and restrictions, including social distancing measures which will inevitably lead to a significant drop in annual customer income.

“Like every other organisation and business, we must evolve and adapt to the new landscape and, crucially, remain financially viable and sustainable as a charitable organisation.

“Having thoroughly reviewed every option, ASV’s senior management team is set to begin a restructuring exercise which may unfortunately place some positions at risk of redundancy.

“Every effort will be made to retain as much of the experience and talent as we can to ensure the continuation of our outstanding facilities and services at ASV for our loyal customers.”