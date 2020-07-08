Aberdeen Science Centre to launch summer programme of online fun

Aberdeen Science Centre is set to launch its summer programme online on Friday, with a wide variety of experiments and activities for youngsters to enjoy while staying at home.

The new Summer of STEM programme will begin with a video session on castles and catapults, including the history of examples in Aberdeenshire and an online lesson.

The science centre will also share a series of interviews with people from NASA on its Facebook page, including a chat with engineer Heather Paul who spoke about her career and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Other sessions in the programme, which will continue over the summer holidays, include kitchen chemistry and experiments to test the buoyancy of everyday items.

Aberdeen Science Centre is currently undergoing a £6 million refurbishment at its base at the Tramsheds on Constitution Street, where the last stages of work are due to restart this week after being paused during lockdown.

The revitalised centre will include more than 60 new interactive exhibits, including the OPITO Theatre of Energy.

Elaine Holland, head of operations at the centre, said: “As the school summer holidays are now under way, we are launching the Summer of STEM programme on our Facebook page this week.

“This will be a variety of STEM videos with activities that can be completed at home. Our team of science communicators will explain the experiment and ask families to get involved and share their photos and videos. We’ll then post our own results of the experiment later in the week.

“Everyone who posts or engages with us will be entered into a prize draw to win 12 months of free entry to Aberdeen Science Centre, when we open later this year, so we hope to see lots of videos and photos of your efforts at home.”