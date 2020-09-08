Aberdeen Science Centre joins forces with German firm to create interactive exhibits

Aberdeen Science Centre is working with a specialist exhibition firm on new displays at its revamped headquarters.

The popular attraction at the Tramsheds on Constitution Street has been undergoing a major facelift over the last 18 months with the centre being based in George Street during the £4.7 million project.

It has appointed global exhibition specialist Huttinger to create more than 60 new interactive exhibits for its newly transformed centre which will open to the public this autumn.

Based in Nuremberg, Germany, Huttinger has produced exhibits for museums, science centres, visitor centres and themed attractions across the world. It specialises in developing exhibition environments which promote exploration and understanding through multi-sensory experiences.

The Aberdeen Science Centre exhibits, which are designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, are themed into six new zones: Energy, Space, Life Sciences, Make It, Test It as well as a special area for the under-sixes.

Aberdeen Science Centre CEO Bryan Snelling welcomed the partnership with the German firm.

He said: “Huttinger is renowned for the creativity and innovation of its exhibits, and their work features in some of the world’s top museums and science centres.

“We are delighted they are working with us to help create a top visitor attraction not just for Aberdeen, but across North-east Scotland and beyond.

“The redevelopment of the centre has been transformational and we were determined that what awaits visitors when they step through the doors will match that. Our new exhibits are fun and educational but more than that, they’re inspirational and aspirational and will encourage and engender a love of science and a desire to learn in all our visitors, whatever age they are.”

Axel Hüttinger, managing director of Hüttinger Interactive Exhibitions, said: “We are proud and honoured to have been selected to work on this exciting project and will be delighted to see our exhibits bringing joy and imparting knowledge to the visitors of the Aberdeen Science Centre.

“We have developed an excellent working relationship with the Aberdeen Science Centre team and are looking forward to the centre opening.”