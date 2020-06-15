Aberdeen residents cash in on lottery win

Eight people in Aberdeen are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Charleston Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when AB12 3QE was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on June 15.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “I’m so happy for our winners, what a start to the week! I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500m to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Crisis which has received over £3.8m in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Crisis is dedicated to ending homelessness and helps approximately 10,000 people each year through education, housing, employment and health services across England, Scotland and Wales.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.