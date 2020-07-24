Aberdeen oil and gas firm secures Caribbean contract

An Aberdeen oil firm has secured a contract with an international drilling company in the Caribbean.

Interocean Marine Services Limited has landed the seven-figure deal for the installation of two mooring systems and the work is already underway.

The mooring equipment, which was purchased on behalf of the client and shipped to the work site.

A team of four marine and engineering personnel from Interocean’s Aberdeen headquarters are overseeing the installation and commissioning of the mooring systems in a challenging offshore environment.

Interocean is currently working across the globe with projects underway in the UK sector, the Mediterranean and Caspian Seas, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

The company is owned by Rigmar Group and its CEO Keith Nelson said the contract is the result of a “long-term relationship” with the unnamed Caribbean firm.

He said: “We have a long-term relationship with this particular client, working around the world, providing our marine consultancy and engineering support for various complex offshore operations and we are grateful for their continued support.

“Our teams work hard to understand our clients’ needs and provide the best and most cost-effective solutions, which is critical to maintaining our long-standing client relationships.”

Founded in 2007, the Rigmar Group is headquartered in Aberdeen, with 57 full-time employees, supplemented by consultants and contractors around the world to add additional support to specific projects.