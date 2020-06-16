Aberdeen MSP welcomes economic support cash boost

An Aberdeen MSP has welcomed a multi-million-pound package to help boost the economy.

The Scottish Government’s Return to Work package is worth £230 million and has been launched amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It covers a range of sectors including construction, low carbon projects, digitisation and business support and will provide a flow of work for businesses and support jobs.

It is funded by the reallocation of underspends from schemes interrupted by coronavirus.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes unveiled details of the support package at the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said it is a welcome boost for businesses in the Granite City.

He said: “Last week we saw a clear demonstration of the Scottish Government’s commitment to the north-east with a £62 million investment in the energy sector – this further massive injection of cash into our economy will be welcomed by businesses and workers alike in Aberdeen and across Scotland.

“Let there be no doubt that we are far from out of the woods yet, but this huge boost of cash will support business as we rebuild our economy and ease our way out of lockdown.”