Aberdeen interns working on the frontline after graduation

Two former interns are now working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aiden Hutchinson and Emma Duguid joined the DFN Project SEARCH programme, which aims to increase the number of people with learning disabilities who successfully secure employment.

Since graduating from the programme, Aiden and Emma have now secured employment and are performing a crucial role as key workers on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents and staff at two care homes in the city, Kingswood Care Home and Bennachie View Care Home, are benefiting from their contribution.

Emma and Aiden have been performing tasks such as preparing and delivering meals to residents and deep cleaning residents’ rooms and other surfaces to ensure the maintenance of high safety standards.

Aiden said: “I enjoy my work because there is a variety of jobs to do so each day is different with a different experience, the staff are really nice and help me if I need any assistance.

“We work well as a team, but I’m also left to work using my own initiative, so it gives me a bit of responsibility.

“I like working because it gives me independence, earning my own money and also because I’m meeting new people and gives me more confidence.”

Emma added: “I really enjoy working with the residents and getting to know them. I make sure I speak to the people around me where I am working, I know them well now and enjoy having a conversation with them.

“Being in a job has helped me develop my confidence and to learn new skills. The staff really welcomed me into the workplace and are lovely to work with.

“I look forward to going into work each day, being busy and making a difference to the residents I am working with.”