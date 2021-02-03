Aberdeen hotel reopens its doors to key workers

Moxy Aberdeen Airport Hotel has reopened its doors.

Based in Dyce, the hotel is currently open to key workers only – primarily those in the oil and gas industry – but will be ready to welcome others when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The hotel boasts 200 bedrooms, as well as a breakfast bar, day bar and fitness centre for guests.

As part of the reopening, local graffiti artist Stallan – Stuart Allan – has collaborated with Moxy to do a series of artworks that fit with the playful, affordable and stylish hotel brand.

Hotel general manager and captain, Colin Gunn, said: “It’s great to reopen the hotel to key workers.

“We cannot wait for restrictions to be lifted so we can welcome back all of our guests.

“Our food and drink options have been updated to in-keep with government guidelines, yet still offer a great selection for our guests.

© Supplied by Derek MacMillan

“We’ve even gone so far as to use some of our favourite menu items as the basis for Stallan’s stunning artwork throughout the hotel.”

Area sales manager UK North, Derek MacMillan, added: “We’re incredibly excited to get reopened and look forward to hosting guests again, it’s been too long.

“To celebrate the reopening, we have our Welcome Back promotion on the Marriott website which gets guests a 25% discount on stays as well as free breakfast.”

New Covid-19 safety and hygiene procedures have been put in place in the hotel to comply with government guidelines to guarantee guests’ and employees’ safety and wellbeing.

Consisting of in-house and outside experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations, the Moxy Aberdeen Airport is strictly following Marriott Cleanliness Council cleaning and safety standards.

Find out more information on the safety standards by visiting clean.marriott.com