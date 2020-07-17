Aberdeen homeless support group issues appeal for face coverings

An organisation that helps to feed the homeless has issued an appeal for face masks.

Street Friends Helping the Homeless Aberdeen has asked Granite City residents to donate face coverings.

The team made the appeal online, asking for the items to be distributed to people in need of help in Aberdeen.

It comes after face coverings were made mandatory for people in shops or on public transport in Scotland.

Street Friends runs relies entirely on donations. If you are interested in volunteering or dropping off goods, get in touch via the group’s Facebook page.