Aberdeen firm secures funding to help with impact of pandemic

An Aberdeen-based kilt hire firm has secured funding from a major lender to help it cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

McCalls boasts seven stores throughout Scotland, including the Granite City, Elgin, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee.

It provides Highlandwear for special occasions, Scottish giftware, and a mix of antique and contemporary jewellery, and is one of the largest kilt-makers, hirers, and retailers in Scotland.

Iain Hawthorne, who took over the business nearly 40 years ago, has expanded it from modest beginnings as an independent store.

He works closely with his wife, family, and tight-knit management team, who have provided expert support and advice on how to modernise its business offerings which has proved vital in the face of Covid-19.

The past 11 months have seen its 84-strong workforce adapt to conduct virtual consultations through Zoom and leading socially distanced fittings in store, where restrictions allowed.

The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has assisted McCalls in updating its marketing strategy and incorporating its newfound ways of working in the years ahead, allowing it to service its customer base globally.

Iain said: “Coronavirus brought with it a number of difficulties, but our resilient team have been fantastic in adapting to new ways of working, to ensure our operations can continue. Thankfully, we have been able to move 90% of Covid affected bookings to new dates due to their hard work. Our most valuable asset is our staff, and the funding has supported us in retaining their expertise. As a result, we are even more optimistic for the future.”