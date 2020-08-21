Aberdeen creative design firm awarded prestigious government grant

An Aberdeen creative design firm has been awarded a government grant of more than £42,000, enabling it to expand and grow over the next six months.

In response to needs generated by Covid-19, design agency Dunclyde launched “Open Sign”, a platform allowing businesses to list their present opening hours, entry requirements and contact details.

They then worked with Business Gateway to apply for grants and funding to support the platform’s growth, becoming one of just six Scottish companies to be selected for the Innovate UK Fast Start Competition Grant which gave them £42,197.

Dunclyde plans to use the grant to promote itself and attract partners, allowing it to roll out its Open Sign initiative across Scotland and the UK.

Daniel Clydesdale, Director, Dunclyde, said: “We have a well-established relationship with Business Gateway and have benefited greatly from the support we have received since the early days of the business.

“The advice has increased our client base, enhanced the profile of our business, and provided enormous value for us during the pandemic.

“Business Gateway highlighted the opportunity to apply for the grant and gave us advice and encouragement along the way. To be in a position to support local businesses and expand our platform is incredibly exciting.”

Aisha Kasim, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It’s incredibly positive to see Dunclyde defy the current, difficult economic conditions many are facing.

“The Open Sign initiative has provided a vital lifeline for many other small and local businesses across the country during difficult conditions, and with this funding, Dunclyde and the team are in a strong position for growth across the UK.

“With so many funding and grant opportunities available, I would encourage all businesses to get in touch with us to see if there is something that might work for them.”