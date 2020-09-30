Aberdeen councillors praise programmes to support mental health of staff

Aberdeen city councillors have praised a series of mental health interventions which aim to support the well being of staff.

The local authority’s Staff Governance Committee heard how, since the start of the pandemic, relevant staff groups such as Health and Safety and People and Organisational Development have been working in partnership with trade unions to address the potential for increased mental health concerns during the current challenging period.

A range of support mechanisms have been devised including a 24/7, 365 days a year online and telephone counselling service, a Mental Health First Aid Network comprising trained staff volunteers and training in mental health awareness.

The Mental Health First Aid training is delivered by NESCOL and has received support from the Trade Unions representing council staff.

The council has also recently worked in partnership with the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) in delivering four online interactive sessions on raising mental health awareness among employees and managers.

The webinar-style sessions began on August 19 and ran through to September 9 to promote World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, with live attendances ranging from between 150 to 206 people.

Committee convener, Councillor Yvonne Allan, said: “Our officers worked tremendously hard in devising our Employee Mental Health Action Plan and the positive impacts of that have been evident for some time.

“My thanks again go out to all concerned in helping staff feel supported through these exceptionally difficult times.”