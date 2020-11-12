Aberdeen chef named Compass Young Chef of the Year

An Aberdeen chef has won a prestigious prize for her cooking skills.

Izabela Ginter, 25, won the UK-wide Compass Young Chef of the Year prize, beating off stiff competition from across the country.

The annual event, run by Compass Group UK and Ireland, celebrates the best of hospitality and cooking from its team of professional chefs.

After months of preparation, hard work and determination, the chefs plated up their dishes and the decision came down to a panel of judges including Craft Guild of Chefs national vice chairman, Matt Owens, head of pastry at Piglets Pantry, Ana Paula Oliver and Andrew Wakeford, head of school for Food Academy, Restaurant Services and Hospitality at West Herts College.

Izabela, who works for ESS Offshore at the Rubislaw House office of Chrysaor, impressed the panel with her Duo of Pan Roasted Corn Fed Chicken served with Seared Tomato Centred with Wild Mushroom, Jerusalem Artichoke and Fig Purée.

The win comes after Izabela passed through an apprenticeship programme with Compass.

She previously won awards at this year’s Salon Culinaire in March.

She said: “When I started my journey in hospitality I never thought I would be in the place I am now, having the opportunity to be part of incredible events and become Young Chef of the Year.

“I’m so proud of this achievement, which has been possible thanks to the support from the fantastic ESS team.”

ESS Offshore business director Ronnie Kelman added: “The team in Scotland is immensely proud of Izabela for bringing this prize home and congratulates her on the award.

“She has had an extraordinary year with ESS, having initially joined us in 2014 as a cleaning operative, she moved through various positions within the catering team culminating in finding her niche as a chef within the onsite brigade in 2018, and has now worked her way to winning a UK national title.”

Izabela won an educational trip to New York which will be taken when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

She will take in the city on a memorable food tour, dining at the three Michelin Star Eleven Madison Park restaurant, as well as the famous street food stalls in Brooklyn.