Aberdeen charity to deliver Halloween boxes to families this weekend

A north-east children’s charity will bring Halloween fun to Aberdeen families this weekend when it delivers trick or treat boxes.

We Too! is inviting people to donate £10 to receive a trick or treat box delivered to the door by one of the charity’s ‘ninjas’.

The deliveries will be made on Friday and Saturday and all boxes will have been packed 72 hours beforehand.

The deliveries will be doorstep delivered in a socially distanced manner in line with current Covid-19 guidelines.

Project lead Julie Buckingham said: “#WeTooSaysBoo has been such an exciting project to pull together, especially in light of recent advice discouraging guising and children going house to house.

“Like many charities, much of our fundraising has been suspended and this is a lovely opportunity to both fundraise and provide smiles in our community during such an unusual time.”

We Too! works to empower families of children with additional support needs in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

While many of the adapted sessions are currently suspended, the charity has continued to empower families with sensory boxes, virtual meetings, visual guides, and its award-winning magazine, the only one of its kind in Scotland.

Orders for the trick or treat boxes can be made until 6pm on Thursday, October 29 by texting WETOOBOO to 70191 and following instructions on the reply text.

Deliveries are contained within a 15-mile radius of Aberdeen City.

To find out more about We Too! visit www.wetoo.org.uk