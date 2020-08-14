Aberdeen cat and dog home sends gratitude after wave of donations and support

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats, one of the north-east’s only pet rehoming and animal boarding facilities, has thanked the people and businesses who have helped them out after the premises was devastated by floodwater on Wednesday.

The charity posted on their Facebook page to say they had been inundated with packages from well-wishers after putting up an Amazon wishlist.

That's the amazon deliveries caught up!Sadly not all the boxes had sender details in them for us to give a shout out… Posted by Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats on Thursday, 13 August 2020

The post said: “Well we think you may have sold amazon out of all their cosy blankets!

“We have had a fantastic delivery of over 30 packages from our Amazon wishlist today.

“We are sorting through all the names on the packing lists so names to thank is still to follow.

“Thank you everyone, you are all wonderful.”

The home also received three trolley loads of donations from the staff and customers at Tesco on Wellington Road.

Peterhead-based business Direct Waste Management made a contribution of £250 to the charity to help mitigate the impact of the flooding, leading to a grateful thank you.

The gifts and donations add to contributions made on Wednesday by places including the beach branch of Asda, Somebody Cares, Pets at Home Aberdeen and CrossFit Aberdeen.

Mrs Murray’s added: “You are all amazing and we are well and truly stocked up again.”