Aberdeen businesses raise £30,000 for winter coat appeal

Aberdeen businesses have raised £30,000 for a winter coat appeal, following the cancellation of the annual CALA Homes business lunch.

The event usually sees companies from across the north-east come together in aid of the Coats for Kids Appeal.

Despite its cancellation, a number of table hosts who had booked to attend the event donated their table fee to the charity, which works to provide disadvantaged children with warm clothing to see them through the winter.

Michelle Ferguson, Cash for Kids charity manager, said: “Our Coats for Kids Appeal is a fundraising campaign to provide clothing vouchers to children who do not have warm winter clothes to enable them to purchase a winter coat, hat, scarf gloves and shoes.

“This appeal is always oversubscribed which demonstrates the very real need for our help in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. In 2019 we provided 1,559 vouchers and we expect this number to increase significantly this year as many families will find themselves in difficult circumstances due to the effect Coronavirus has had on their income and ability to provide for their children.

“We are blown away by the kindness of our table hosts who have supported Cash for Kids through this lunch for the past two years.”