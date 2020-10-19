Aberdeen firm to host digital event

An Aberdeen-based firm is gearing up to deliver a digital event.

Granite PR is joining forces with Glasgow-based Insite Group to deliver a webinar focusing on biosecurity systems Room to Breathe (RTB) and Kill Prevent Protect (KPP).

The latest £300,000 innovations from Insite Group use cutting edge technology to achieve cleaner, safer, and healthier indoor environments.

The RTB system was recently trialled by Aberdeen’s Skene House Serviced Apartments which was the first hospitality provider in Scotland to offer the service in its city centre accommodation.

Online delegates will hear from a range of speakers and contributors during a seminar on Tuesday, October 20, including InSite Group, Stuart McPhee from Siberia Bar, and Aberdeen Hospitality Together, Skene House Serviced Apartments, John Quigley of Red Onion and Kenny Dooley of The OGV Tap Room.

Granite PR managing director Brett Jackson said: “Looking for solutions among the challenges is important for all of us just now, particularly as we try to sustain our businesses during turbulent operating conditions.

“Our events are renowned for creating opportunities for knowledge sharing and discussion, and we hope that this seminar will present valuable information in a safe and accessible way to delegates.”

The https://bit.ly/3dB69y9online event will run from 10.30am until 12 noon tomorrow.

