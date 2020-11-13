Aberdeen author gets animated for Book Week Scotland

An award-winning children’s author has been turned into an avatar to deliver events in place of those cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen University received funding from the Scottish Book Trust to create micro-tutorials which aimed to help children develop their fiction writing skills.

But Covid-19 and the Aberdeen lockdown during the summer prevented filming for an online alternative.

The university’s collections team got creative and turned to Zee Allison, who usually manages the university’s Toolkit, to redeploy her animation skills.

Using photographs of children’s author Alex McCall, author of Attack of the Giant Robot Chickens and Revenge of the Giant Robot Chickens, she created an avatar to deliver the tutorials in an interactive way.

Alex McCall said seeing his own avatar was a unique experience.

He added: “I was worried about what my avatar looks like but thankfully it looks far better than me.

“I had a great time working on the series and can’t wait to watch the full thing. Everything I’ve seen so far has been amazing.”

Zee added: “This has been a hugely enjoyable project, and animating ‘Alex’ was an interesting process.

“We used innovative new animation software to bring the world to life, which has been very exciting and allowed us to explore new ideas.”

Jennifer Shaw, assistant curator at the university’s museums and special collections, said: “These have certainly been difficult times but this project has shown how it can be possible to work around obstacles and come out with an even better project than was initially envisaged.

“This has been made possible by funding from the Scottish Book Trust and by the goodwill and incredibly talented and innovative work of Alex McCall and Zee Allison.

“We hope children will enjoy our micro animations, have a go at writing and maybe even take part in our Flash Fiction competition.”

The final animations will be launched at https://www.abdn.ac.uk/museums/events/UoABookWeekScotland.php