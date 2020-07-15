£210,000 overnight surfacing improvements to begin

A section of the A92 is set to benefit from resurfacing improvements worth £210,000 starting this week.

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A92 between Portlethen and Durris Junction.

The overnight project is scheduled to start from today and will take place over two weeks between 7.30pm and 6.30am, with work expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday July 25.

To ensure the safety of road workers and road users, a 10mph convoy system will be in place between Portlethen and Durris Junctions during working hours.

For safety, a lane closure will remain in place on the southbound carriageway outwith working hours from Tuesday July 14 until Sunday July 19 due to the nature of the works.

Bruntland Road Junction will also remain closed throughout the duration of the project and a signed diversion route will be in place for motorists.

Local access to properties within the scheme extents will be maintained throughout the duration of the works via signed diversion routes.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.