Figures showing rise in violence crimes in Aberdeen due to how incidents dealt with, say police​

Changes in how violent crimes are recorded and how prostitution incidents are dealt with are behind rises in new statistics, according to police.

The Evening Express reported on Wednesday Aberdeen has the second highest level of crime in Scotland – despite a fall in overall illegal activity in the city.

However, there had been a rise in violence, sexual crime and incidents involving prostitution, according to new Scottish Government figures.

Aberdeen City Centre Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said he was pleased the streets are getting safer, and stressed the importance of people understanding the figures in context.

The statistics were in a Scottish Government report, which said 87% of all crimes associated with prostitution in Scotland were recorded in either Aberdeen or Glasgow.

“Both of these local authorities have seen a decrease of more than half in the last 10 years.

“However, between 2015/16 and 2016/17, both recorded an increase.

“In Aberdeen, this was from 76 incidents to 105,” it said.

Chief Insp Mackay said the rise was due to Operation Begonia, where officers approach prostitutes and give them a warning they will face further action if they are caught touting for sex.

“That warning counts as a crime, and that is an example of what one of these incidents is,” the Chief Inspector added.

He said: “Along with the warning, the prostitutes are given access to a wide range of support from groups that can help them change their circumstances.”

In most cases, prostitutes only face prosecution if they are caught offending three times.

Between 2015/16 and 2016/17, the number of sexual crimes rose in Aberdeen from 621 to 683, in Aberdeenshire from 407 to 445 and in Moray from 154 to 221.

In Angus, it fell from 264 to 235.

Chief Insp Mackay said: “I would say a great proportion of these incidents are people coming forward to report historical sexual offences.

“That can seen as a good thing as it shows that victims and their families have more confidence in the police to investigate this type of crime than they may have done many years ago.

“All of these incidents are investigated vigorously and officers make every effort to secure a conviction if possible.

“However, one of the drawbacks of this kind of crime is that with the passage of time, it can be difficult to gather forensic evidence, which presents challenges during investigations.”

One category in the figures is marked “other”.

This is when police detect crime proactively, for example, by searching people for weapons or drugs or when executing search warrants on properties.

The number of incidents in this category fell from 3,173 to 3,123 in Aberdeen.

In Aberdeenshire, it rose from 1,241 to 1,476 and in Moray it rose from 548 to 661.

“Right across the North-east, our officers are not complacent, and this includes the city,” said Chief Insp Mackay.

“We hold daily meetings when the focus is on how we can disrupt the lives of criminals as much as possible, whether it by executing search warrants or through other activity.

“This kind of proactive policing is very important and it will continue to go on throughout the division.”

The figures show the number of violent crimes rose in Aberdeen from 335 to 401, in Aberdeenshire from 162 to 212 and in Moray from 71 to 86.

This, the police chief said, was because “serious assaults” had been redefined between 2015/16 and 2016/17 and attacks that result in relatively minor injuries are now included.

He added: “The category was changed and lowered the benchmark for which an incident could be included, so the figures have to be considered with caution.

“A far better indicator of the levels of serious assault and violent crime overall will be when we are able to compare 2016/17 to 2017/18, and the data for 2017/18 so far shows there have been 152 incidents in this category – a reduction of 32 on last year.

“In general, we are working with a range of partners to keep people in Aberdeen and across the North-east safe and I am pleased that crime in Aberdeen is down by 17.1% compared against a five-year average.

“We can be proud of our city centre, which has a Purple Flag award, recognising that is a vibrant and enjoyable place for everybody to visit.”