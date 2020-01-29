Figures show ‘resurgence’ for oil and gas university courses in Aberdeen following downturn

University chiefs have hailed a “resurgence” in applications to oil and gas courses in Aberdeen following a sharp drop during the downturn.

Interest in such courses dropped by the thousands amid the decline in oil price, but according to application figures released using freedom of information legislation, demand is on the rise again.

A total of 9,303 applications were made for the 2014/15 academic year at the two universities, just preceding the crash, before dropping annually to a low of 4,899 in 2018.

However, a rebound last year saw total applications reach 5,265 across both institutions.

Aberdeen University said factors including the oil downturn and subsequent recovery have impacted applications, with recent growth also due to its “enduring appeal” as a leading provider of energy-related programmes.