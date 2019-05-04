Figures show number of cancer diagnoses up in north-east

The number of cancer diagnoses in the north-east has risen by nearly 900, new statistics show.

A recent release from the Information Services Division of the Scottish Government shows the number of diagnoses of all cancers has risen by 881 between 1993 and 2017.

In 1993, 2,390 people within the NHS Grampian area were given the news they were suffering from cancer.

Over the intervening 24 years, that number jumped to 3,271.

Numbers have risen at a similar rate for both men and women across the region.

Male diagnoses sat at 1,165 in 1993, with the number of female patients finding out they had cancer at 1,225.

In 2017, the numbers had increased to 1,668 for men and 1,603 for women.

During the reporting period, the amount of people suffering from breast cancer in the north-east rose by more than 70% from 291 to exactly 500.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Improvements in detections, increased public awareness of the warning signs of cancer and participation in screening programmes will all have contributed to this increase.

“Current estimates suggest two in every five people in Scotland will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime. It is important that we are all educated and aware of our individual risk factors.”