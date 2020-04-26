North-east boasts one of highest uptakes for breast screening in Scotland

The north-east has one of the highest percentages of uptake for breast screening in Scotland, according to new figures.

Information released by ISD Scotland shows the latest Scottish breast screening programme statistics, which covers from 2007 up to March 2019.

In Scotland, more than 546,000 women aged between 50 and 70 attended a routine breast screening appointment, which works out at around 7 in 10 women, or 72.2%.

Women eligible for the screening are called in every three years.

However, NHS Grampian has consistently higher uptakes, with 78.8% recorded in the period of 2016-17 to 2018-19.

In the past three years, it has been outperformed only by Orkney and Shetland.

Statistically, the lowest uptake in appointments has been recorded in those who are considered among the most deprived in the north-east, at 61%.

Those deemed to be in the least deprived category have the highest rate of attending appointments, above the average at 83.1%.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman praised the figures.

She said: “These figures highlight good uptake of the breast screening programme in Grampian; it is pleasing that so many women consistently take up the invitation to be screened.”

There has been a slight decrease in the percentage of people coming forward to be screened. Figures were reported in 2007-8 to 2009-10 at 81.1%, with the most recent figures a 2.3% decrease on this.

The Scottish Breast Screening Programme is part of a UK-wide programme of free screening, which was set up in 1988 with the aim of reducing deaths from breast cancer.

At the moment, all breast screening services have been called off due to Covid-19.

In the past year there has been a number of improvements unveiled around the screening process.

In September, NHS Grampian was the first Scottish health board to have breast biopsy equipment, which costs more than £65,000.

It enables medical staff to examine specimens in real time during a procedure, reducing the number of biopsies that have to be taken in an appointmen, if women are called back into the clinic following their screening.

Friends of Anchor also recently fast-tracked £27,135 for radio-frequency breast tags and detector probes, used to prepare patients for surgery to remove breast tumours, also a first in Scotland.