Figures show more kids in Aberdeen are getting active

The number of children taking part in Active Schools activities in Aberdeen has risen, new figures have revealed.

More than 9,000 young people took part in sessions across the city in the last academic year, with the total number of visits to sessions also increasing.

The vast majority of the activities were organised by volunteers, and the number of people giving their time to run sessions in Aberdeen has also risen.

The Active Schools programme is a national initiative organised by sportscotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The organisation’s chairman Mel Young said: “It is fantastic to see that Active Schools continues to grow year on year with more opportunities delivered and an increase in the number participating.

“Our mission is to help the people of Scotland get the most out of the sporting system at every level and Active Schools has a crucial role to play in engaging young people in sport and physical activity.

“The Active Schools network is reliant on strong local partnerships with schools, local authorities, regional managers from governing bodies of sport, volunteers and the clubs who welcome children into their communities.”

In total, 281,742 visits were made to sessions in Aberdeen last year – an increase of 1.3%. Of 980 people involved in organising and delivering activities, 91% were volunteers.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of healthy and active communities Keith Gerrard said: “The data speaks for itself and highlights how, working with sportscotland, we are continuing to make a real difference to young people’s lives in Aberdeen.

“The Active Schools programme plays a key role in encouraging the next generation to get involved in sports and to be healthy and active, and our dedicated Active Schools team successfully engages with an increasing number of young people across the city each year.

“We are very much looking forward to another busy year ahead and are committed to creating opportunities for more and more people, regardless of age and ability, to participate in physical activity.”