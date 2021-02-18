Figures show drop in Aberdeen house prices, while other north-east areas rise

House prices in Aberdeen have dropped further than anywhere else in Scotland over the last year.

Data released by the UK Government on the House Price Index for the UK for December 2020 shows house prices have risen in Scotland by 8.1%

However, Aberdeen suffered the biggest fall in Scotland where prices declined by 2.1%

The average price for a home was £142,631 in December 2020, compared to £145,717 in December 2019.

In Aberdeenshire, there was a slight rise of 1.6% recorded, with the average price of a home selling for £183,687, compared to £180,745 in December 2019.

Moray also saw an increase in prices, moving from £149,102 at the end of 2019 to £161,725 in December 2020 – an 8.5% rise.

Other data released by the UK Government using figures from the HM Land Registry, shows the sales volumes from October 2020 compared to October 2019 – the most recent data available.

In Aberdeen, there was 431 recorded sales in October 2020 compared to 347 the year before, and 514 in Aberdeenshire, compared to 311 the previous year.

John MacRae, chairman of ASPC, said: “The local market has been on a declining basis since 2014. The reasons are difficult to be certain of but a diminished local economy, a sharp increase in new house building and a general lack of uncertainty as to the future, all contributed.

“There was a period last year when moving house was prohibited. Things ground to a halt.

“Once lockdown was rescinded our local market became very busy in the latter half of 2020 – possibly catching up on lost ground. The figures for the fourth quarter were encouraging as activity was up – sales almost equalling insertions, at times – and to a small extent prices showing some modest improvement.

“We are waiting to see how things go this year, following on from the midwinter break.

“So far things are reasonably active, with insertions and sales showing encouraging signs. I expect that, despite the encouraging year-end, overall the year may have shown a negative figure but we may be seeing things improving, if only to the extent of decline slowing.”

A statement from ONS said: “Scotland house prices increased by 8.4% in the year to December 2020, up from an increase of 8.1% in year to November 2020.

“Scotland house prices were growing slower than the UK annual rate of 8.5% in the year to December 2020. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis average house prices in Scotland decreased by 1.2% between November and December 2020, compared with a decrease of 1.5% during the same period a year earlier (November and December 2019).

“On a seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in Scotland have increased by 0.1% between November and December 2020.

“Comparing the provisional volume estimate for October 2019 with the provisional estimate for October 2020, volume transactions increased by 31.9% in Scotland. UK volume transactions increased by 5.6% over the same period.

“In Scotland, detached houses showed the biggest increase out of all property types, rising by 9.9% in the year to December 2020 to £285,000. The smallest average house price change of all property types was in flats and maisonettes, up by 7.3% in the year to December 2020 to £116,000.

“House prices increased over the year in 29 out of 32 local authority areas. The largest growth was in East Ayrshire where prices increased by 17.9% in the year to December 2020 to £111,000. The biggest fall for the year ending December 2020 was recorded in the city of Aberdeen where average prices fell over the year by 2.1% to £143,000.

“As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.”