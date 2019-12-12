North-east figures reveal stall in life expectancy

Life expectancy improvements are stalling across the north-east, new figures show.

Aberdeenshire has the highest life expectancy in the region with girls born from 2016-18 expected to live until 82.9, with boys born in this period expected to live to 79.2.

The lowest life expectancy in the north-east is in Aberdeen, where women could expect to live to 81.1 and men to 76.9.

When compared to 2012-14, life expectancy hasn’t increased in either Aberdeen or in Aberdeenshire.

In Moray, life expectancy is 81.7 for women and 79 for men and in Angus women could expect to live until 81.8 and men until 78.4.

The average life expectancy in Scotland was 77 for men and 81.1 years for women, and the figures show life expectancy has either stopped increasing or has decreased in almost all areas since 2012-14.

Paul Lowe, chief executive of National Records of Scotland and Registrar General for Scotland, said: “The new figures show the stall in life expectancy growth which we have seen for Scotland as a whole is happening in almost all council areas across Scotland.

“However, the rate of change varies among council areas.”