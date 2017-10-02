Figures hailed as crime due to booze fall in part of Aberdeenshire

Going out for a drink in south Aberdeenshire is getting safer, according to a new report.

There is less antisocial behaviour in the area and the number of alcohol-associated deaths has decreased, according to new statistics that will be presented to councillors at a licensing board meeting on Wednesday.

There are three licensing boards run by Aberdeenshire Council – one each for north, central and south of the local authority area.

The report compares alcohol-related crime in the south with previous years.

Separate reports for the other two areas are expected to be published later this month.

The south area covers Aboyne, Braemar, Portlethen, Stonehaven, Banchory, Laurencekirk, Ballater, Tarland and Inverbervie.

The figures cover the 12-month period up to the end of October 2016 and show there was one alcohol-related death compared with nine in the previous 12 months.

Common assaults at or near licensed premises fell from 21 to 13, while serious violent crime at or near licensed premises fell from two to one and the number of licensing offences involving children fell from seven to one.

There were five instances of antisocial behaviour compared to 20 in the same period two years ago.

Councillor Peter Argyle, who is on the board, welcomed the figures.

He said: “It is of course positive that fewer people are dying as a result of alcohol in our area, though issues around alcohol can be complex so it is hard to know what accounts for this decrease.

“However, I would say a contributing factor to the reductions in alcohol-related crime that the report illustrates is the increase in licensees who have received training in their legal obligations.

“We have some very proactive licensees in south Aberdeenshire and I am pleased that the board has a great working relationship with the police.”

Cllr Argyle added: “I am pleased that the police are continuously aiming to reduce alcohol-related crime across the area.”