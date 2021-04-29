A rare figurehead model for an Aberdeen-built ship has been sold at auction for £7,440.

The 34-inch maquette is from the Abergeldie was built by John Duthie and company and launched in the 1860s.

It was sold to a private collector in the United States following a webcast sale by London-based Charles Miller Limited.

The model is of a Highland clansman wearing a Tam O’ Shanter and clutching a claymore while appearing to be stepping forward on a plinth.

It is believed to have been used by a carver to create the masthead that would adorn the bow of the Abergeldie which sank off the coast of Norway in the late 1880s.

The figurine was one of more than 400 lots that went under the hammer on Tuesday.

Maritime expert Charles Miller said: “This rare figure was sold to a U.S. Private Collector following frenzied bidding online against a UK Collector.

“Its looks and finish would have undoubtedly contributed to its attractiveness.”

The Abergeldie was a clipper ship with three masts built for speed. After being launched in April 1869, she was owned by its Aberdeen builders for most of her career.

She entered service under the command of Captain James Duthie and there were high expectations because Abergeldie cost more than any other ship in the Granite City at the time.

On the ship’s maiden voyage on May 17 she raced another brand new clipper to London and arrived first in the early hours of May 21.

An entry in the auction document said Abergeldie was damaged after leaving Australia and that began a run of incidents.

It said: “After an uneventful six years, she was badly damaged in ‘a furious gale’ just after leaving Sydney early in November 1875 and forced to return there for significant repairs to all her upper masts.

“In October 1879, while at sea, she suffered a serious fire below decks but when the hatches were unsealed after four days, the fire had fortunately extinguished itself due to lack of air.

“Early in 1884, she was again damaged in a gale and forced to limp back to Sydney for further repairs estimated at £800.”

But in October 1889 the ship’s voyage to drop off iron in Scandinavia proved to be its last.

The Duthies had sold her to J Rust and company and on the way to Sweden she collided with the SS Eden, of West Hartlepool, off the Norwegian coast and sank almost immediately.

All of the crew were picked up by a British steamer.