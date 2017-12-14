Fierce Beer launch crowdfunding drive to open first bar in Aberdeen

Aberdeen brewery Fierce Beer has launched a crowdfunding effort to help it open a new bar in the city centre.

The Dyce-based brewery hopes to raise £60,000 to help it open a 20-tap craft beer bar.

Three artist impressions of the bar – planned for the former site of Henry’s Bar on Exchequer Row – were released alongside the announcement.

Some of the incentives available to investors include double your money vouchers for beer and a chance to brew your own beer and launch it with a private party at the new bar.

Fierce Beer was launched in 2015 by homebrewers and former oil workers Dave Grant and David McHardy.

The firm moved to Dyce in April last year and has since gone on to be stocket in supermarket as well as winning national awards, including Breakthrough Brewery at the Scottish Beer Awards 2017.

Founder and managing director Dave Grant said:“The support we’ve received since our inception has been heartwarming and has helped us to come this far.

“We want to be able to give something back and show you that we appreciate everyone who loves Fierce.

“Crowdfunding will allow us to give out some great rewards, as well as giving investors the ability to brag about being part of the Fierce Family.”

He added: “This is a great opportunity for us to reward our loyal followers by really bringing them into the Fierce Family.

“The bar will be a great place to meet up with like-minded lovers of craft beer and spirits, and the rewards for investing are really cool”

Donations to the crowdfunding appeal, which launches at 10am tomorrow, can be made here – https://goo.gl/XnWh5t