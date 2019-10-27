Fibre broadband rolled out to more homes in north-east

North-east households are now ready to connect to superfast broadband.

A fibre internet connection is now available in Aberdeenshire areas including Cornhill, Lumphanan, New Pitsligo and Strathdon.

Communities including Alford, Ellon, North Water Bridge and Forgue. Glenkindie and New Deer are also now connected to a full fibre network.

North-east MSP Gillian Martin said: “The difference that having fibre broadband can make to businesses or to improving the range of services available in the home is amazing.

“I’d urge everyone to take advantage of the faster speeds now available.”

Local people can check if the new fibre services are available to them at http://bit.ly/305qO5A